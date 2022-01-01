Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tenders in
East Meadow
/
East Meadow
/
Chicken Tenders
East Meadow restaurants that serve chicken tenders
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Amias Deli
343 merrick ave, east meadow
Avg 4.6
(108 reviews)
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
$9.99
Side Chicken Fingers (Pc)
$6.99
More about Amias Deli
Mille grazie - 2063 Hempstead Turnpike
2063 Hempstead Turnpike, East Meadow
No reviews yet
Kids Chicken Fingers
$8.45
More about Mille grazie - 2063 Hempstead Turnpike
Browse other tasty dishes in East Meadow
Chicken Noodles
Philly Cheesesteaks
Caesar Salad
Mozzarella Sticks
Greek Salad
Muffins
Grilled Chicken
Prosciutto
More near East Meadow to explore
Garden City
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Rockville Centre
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Bellmore
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Hicksville
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Freeport
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Mineola
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Massapequa
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Westbury
No reviews yet
Merrick
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(1871 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(31 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(53 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1529 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(278 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(738 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1015 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(576 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(300 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston