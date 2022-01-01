East Northport restaurants you'll love

Go
East Northport restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • East Northport

East Northport's top cuisines

Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Salad
Salad
Vegan
Juice & Smoothies
Scroll right

Must-try East Northport restaurants

Lota Veco image

SMOOTHIES

Lota Veco

192 Laurel Rd, East Northport

Avg 4.6 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Catalina$5.00
made with cashew sour cream
Baja Burrito$10.00
Made with cashew sour cream
Street Bowl$11.00
made with cashew sour cream
More about Lota Veco
Brownstones Coffee Northport image

 

Brownstones Coffee Northport

361 Larkfield Blvd, East Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Start You Day$12.99
Three eggs cooked the way you like served with three strips of bacon or two breakfast links, seasoned breakfast potatoes and toast.
Avocado Blt Benedict$14.25
Eggs how you like over toasted English muffins with Hollandaise sauce, served with breakfast potatoes
Cinnamon Swirl$12.99
3 pancakes served with brown sugar and cinnamon swirls in each layer, topped with our heavenly rich cream cheese frosting.
More about Brownstones Coffee Northport
Aegean Grill image

 

Aegean Grill

354 LARKFIELD RD, East Northport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Hummus app$9.00
Greek Salad
Pita$1.00
More about Aegean Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Dairy Barn - NorthPort

430 Larkfield Road, East Northport

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Dairy Barn - NorthPort
Map

More near East Northport to explore

Huntington

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Melville

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Woodbury

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Huntington Station

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)

Commack

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Smithtown

No reviews yet

Brentwood

No reviews yet

Deer Park

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston