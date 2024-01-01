Enchiladas in East Northport
Del Fuego East Northport - 17 Hewitt Square
17 Hewitt Square, East Northport
|Baja Loco Enchilada
|$24.00
Tomato guajillo sauce, melted Mexican cheese, onion rings, mango BBQ drizzle
PULLED MESQUITE CHICKEN THIGHS | BBQ BRISKET | CARNITAS
Three Amigos - 508 b larkfield road
508 b larkfield road, East Northport
|Enchilada Suiza
|$11.99
Two corn tortillas with roasted chicken, rice, refried beans, and salsa verde topped with melted cheese and sour cream
|Shredded Beef Enchilada
|$11.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef served with rice and black beans topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, and sour cream
|Chicken Stew Enchiladas
|$8.00
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken stew, rice, black beans and topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, and sour cream