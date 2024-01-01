Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in East Northport

Del Fuego East Northport - 17 Hewitt Square

17 Hewitt Square, East Northport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baja Loco Enchilada$24.00
Tomato guajillo sauce, melted Mexican cheese, onion rings, mango BBQ drizzle
PULLED MESQUITE CHICKEN THIGHS | BBQ BRISKET | CARNITAS
More about Del Fuego East Northport - 17 Hewitt Square
Three Amigos - 508 b larkfield road

508 b larkfield road, East Northport

No reviews yet
Takeout
Enchilada Suiza$11.99
Two corn tortillas with roasted chicken, rice, refried beans, and salsa verde topped with melted cheese and sour cream
Shredded Beef Enchilada$11.99
Two corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef served with rice and black beans topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, and sour cream
Chicken Stew Enchiladas$8.00
Two flour tortillas stuffed with shredded chicken stew, rice, black beans and topped with red enchilada sauce, cheese, and sour cream
More about Three Amigos - 508 b larkfield road

