Go
Toast

East Park Tavern

Pub style food and atmosphere.
Drinks being served in a outdoor patio feel 3rd floor bar.

307 Bridge St. • $$

Avg 3.8 (353 reviews)

Popular Items

Monterey Chicken$13.00
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato and Monterey Sauce
Shrimp Cocktail$12.00
Chimichurri, Crispy Sweet Potatoes, Peppadew Peppers, Arugula, Green Onion, and Crema
Classic Caesar Salad$11.00
Petite Romaine, House Croutons, Tomatoes, and Shaved Parmesan
Whitefish Pate$13.00
Served with Capers and Crackers
Soft Pretzel$12.00
Mike's Mustard & Beer Cheese

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

307 Bridge St.

Charlevoix MI

Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nomi Sushi

No reviews yet

Fresh sushi & authentic Japanese cuisine.

The Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the best Mexican in Northern Michigan. Serving award-winning tacos & handcrafted cocktails in a casual back alley atmosphere!

Bridge Street Tap Room

No reviews yet

The Bridge Street Tap Room is a Michigan Craft Beer haven located in beautiful Downtown Charlevoix. Overlooking Round Lake, the Tap Room offers 32-Taps of Michigan Craft Beer and Hard Cider, as well as a Wine & Spirits Portfolio. Whether you're in the mood for small plates to snack on, burgers & sandwiches to feed the crave, pizzas because you can't resist, or entrees that excel in culinary flavor & creativity - stop in & let the Bridge Street Tap Room deliver a memorable Northern Michigan Experience to you.

The Argonne House

No reviews yet

While we are known for our Famous Shrimp Dinners, we offer a variety of menu items including fresh fish, ribs, pizzas, steaks, and salads.
Take out at the Argonne House couldn't be easier. We have two phone lines, and a pick up window located in the back of the building on the east side. (Boyne City Side) Order online or by phone and prepay, drive through to pick up and Enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston