Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Asian salad in
East Peoria
/
East Peoria
/
Asian Salad
East Peoria restaurants that serve asian salad
Pho Noodle House
206 West Camp Street, East Peoria
No reviews yet
Asian Salad
$15.00
More about Pho Noodle House
Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)
815 W. Camp St., East Peoria
No reviews yet
Asian Shrimp Salad
$12.99
Gochujang glazed shrimp, cucumber, corn edamame succotash, avocado, fried wontons, spring greens, creamy miso ginger dressing.
More about Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)
Browse other tasty dishes in East Peoria
Nachos
Garden Salad
Caesar Salad
Cheeseburgers
Cake
Crab Rangoon
Tacos
Chicken Salad
More near East Peoria to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(37 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(329 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(291 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston