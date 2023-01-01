Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Asian salad in East Peoria

Go
East Peoria restaurants
Toast

East Peoria restaurants that serve asian salad

Pho Noodle House image

 

Pho Noodle House

206 West Camp Street, East Peoria

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Salad$15.00
More about Pho Noodle House
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)

815 W. Camp St., East Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Shrimp Salad$12.99
Gochujang glazed shrimp, cucumber, corn edamame succotash, avocado, fried wontons, spring greens, creamy miso ginger dressing.
More about Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)

Browse other tasty dishes in East Peoria

Nachos

Garden Salad

Caesar Salad

Cheeseburgers

Cake

Crab Rangoon

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Map

More near East Peoria to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (417 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (291 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (359 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (324 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston