Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
East Peoria
/
East Peoria
/
Cake
East Peoria restaurants that serve cake
SEAFOOD
Jonah's
2601 N Main St, East Peoria
Avg 4.4
(1769 reviews)
Jonah's Crab Cake Sandwich
$19.90
Carrot Cake
$12.00
More about Jonah's
Charlies at Sunset Cove
1111 Sunset Dr, East Peoria
No reviews yet
FUNNEL CAKE FRIES
$6.00
More about Charlies at Sunset Cove
Browse other tasty dishes in East Peoria
Chicken Salad
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
Salmon
Nachos
Rangoon
Garden Salad
Crab Rangoon
More near East Peoria to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(39 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(9 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(318 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(290 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(324 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(302 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston