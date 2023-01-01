Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
French fries in
East Peoria
/
East Peoria
/
French Fries
East Peoria restaurants that serve french fries
Pho Noodle House
206 West Camp Street, East Peoria
No reviews yet
Side French Fries
$3.00
More about Pho Noodle House
Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)
815 W. Camp St., East Peoria
No reviews yet
Kennebec French Fries
$2.79
More about Childers Eatery - Camp (East Peoria)
More popular cities to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(35 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(304 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(280 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(348 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(309 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(292 restaurants)
