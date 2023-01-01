Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mac and cheese in
East Peoria
/
East Peoria
/
Mac And Cheese
East Peoria restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Storm Shelter
701 Mariners Way, East Peoria
No reviews yet
Kids Mac & Cheese
$5.00
More about Storm Shelter
SMOKIN NOTES BBQ - 400 Riverside Drive
400 Riverside Drive, East Peoria
No reviews yet
MAC N CHEESE
$0.00
More about SMOKIN NOTES BBQ - 400 Riverside Drive
Browse other tasty dishes in East Peoria
Tacos
Cheeseburgers
Nachos
French Fries
Asian Salad
Chicken Salad
Garden Salad
Brisket
More near East Peoria to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Normal
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Peoria Heights
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Peru
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Morton
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Peoria
Avg 4.2
(40 restaurants)
Bloomington
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Ottawa
Avg 4.9
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(38 restaurants)
Decatur
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(383 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(480 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(303 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(399 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(372 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(344 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston