Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in East Peoria

Go
East Peoria restaurants
Toast

East Peoria restaurants that serve salmon

Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop image

SEAFOOD

Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop

2601 N Main St, East Peoria

Avg 4.4 (1769 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Salmon - To Go$25.90
Devil Bronzed Salmon - To Go$27.80
More about Jonah's Seafood House, 2601 Oyster Bar, and Market & Bake Shop
Childers Eatery image

 

Childers Eatery

815 W. Camp St., East Peoria

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon & Spin Frittata - English Muffin$13.49
Baby spinach, caramelized onions, oven roasted tomatoes, goat cheese, grilled salmon, hollandaise, capers, chopped chives. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
Harissa Salmon Bacon & Avocado$13.49
Poached eggs, wheat bread, avocado, bacon, grilled salmon, harissa hollandaise. Served with Meyer lemon vinaigrette dressed spring greens.
More about Childers Eatery

Browse other tasty dishes in East Peoria

Garden Salad

Tacos

Chicken Salad

Caesar Salad

Crab Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Rangoon

Map

More near East Peoria to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Normal

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Peoria Heights

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Peru

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Morton

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Peoria

Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)

Bloomington

Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Ottawa

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (329 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (263 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston