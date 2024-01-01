Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Petersburg restaurants you'll love

East Petersburg restaurants
  • East Petersburg

East Petersburg's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Must-try East Petersburg restaurants

Two Cousins Pizza - East Pete image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Two Cousins Pizza - East Pete

5313 Main St, East Petersburg

Avg 4.6 (804 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
French Fries$3.99
Med Italian$8.99
Slice$2.79
More about Two Cousins Pizza - East Pete
TravelingJ's - 2085 State St

2085 State St, East Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about TravelingJ's - 2085 State St
Skip's Food Truck

6076 Pine Street, East Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
BBQ FRIES$14.00
A bed of fries topped with mozzarella cheese + cheese curds and barbecue sauce, ranch, and honey. Topped with scallions.
TENDERS - NO FRIES$8.00
Two massive chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce.
TENDERS + FRIES$14.00
Two massive chicken tenders with your choice of dipping sauce + a bed of waffle fries
More about Skip's Food Truck

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in East Petersburg

Chicken Tenders

