East Providence restaurants you'll love

Toast
  • East Providence

East Providence's top cuisines

Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Must-try East Providence restaurants

Miller's Famous Sandwiches image

 

Miller's Famous Sandwiches

628 Warren Avenue, East Providence

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
** Small Fry$3.39
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries!
Large Fry$4.09
Add a dipping sauce!
Medium Roast Beef (6 OZ)$8.39
1/3 Pound (6 OZ) Roast Beef - Customize it your way!
More about Miller's Famous Sandwiches
Black Duck Tavern image

 

Black Duck Tavern

31 Warren Ave, East Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tavern Nachos$12.00
Classic tavern nachos, house made cheese sauce, fresh pico, scallions, black olives & black beans. Served with a side of sour cream.
The West Coast$14.00
8oz Angus beef patty, with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, mixed
greens, sliced avocado and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Golden fried chicken thigh, honey thyme mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun.
More about Black Duck Tavern
MidiCi image

 

MidiCi

75 Highland Avenue, East Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$15.00
Kids Cheese Pizza$6.99
The Margherita$13.00
More about MidiCi
Madeira Restaurant image

SEAFOOD

Madeira Restaurant

288 Warren Ave, East Providence

Avg 4.1 (938 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Bife$22.95
Our house steak offerings.
Caldo Verde
Pureed potato, shredded kale & chouriço soup.
Filetes Dourados$17.95
Fried, battered, filet of Scrod
topped with seafood sauce.
More about Madeira Restaurant
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

Riviera Restaurant

580 North Broadway., East Providence

Avg 4.1 (860 reviews)
Takeout
More about Riviera Restaurant
