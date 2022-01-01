East Providence restaurants you'll love
Miller's Famous Sandwiches
628 Warren Avenue, East Providence
|** Small Fry
|$3.39
Our Famous Crinkle Cut Fries!
|Large Fry
|$4.09
Add a dipping sauce!
|Medium Roast Beef (6 OZ)
|$8.39
1/3 Pound (6 OZ) Roast Beef - Customize it your way!
Black Duck Tavern
31 Warren Ave, East Providence
|Tavern Nachos
|$12.00
Classic tavern nachos, house made cheese sauce, fresh pico, scallions, black olives & black beans. Served with a side of sour cream.
|The West Coast
|$14.00
8oz Angus beef patty, with pepper jack cheese, caramelized onions, mixed
greens, sliced avocado and chipotle mayo on a toasted ciabatta bun.
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Golden fried chicken thigh, honey thyme mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, bacon and pickles on a toasted Brioche bun.
MidiCi
75 Highland Avenue, East Providence
|Chicken Alfredo
|$15.00
|Kids Cheese Pizza
|$6.99
|The Margherita
|$13.00
SEAFOOD
Madeira Restaurant
288 Warren Ave, East Providence
|Bife
|$22.95
Our house steak offerings.
|Caldo Verde
Pureed potato, shredded kale & chouriço soup.
|Filetes Dourados
|$17.95
Fried, battered, filet of Scrod
topped with seafood sauce.