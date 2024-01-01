Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in East Providence

Go
East Providence restaurants
Toast

East Providence restaurants that serve quesadillas

Black Duck Tavern image

 

Black Duck Tavern

31 Warren Ave, East Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla$16.00
12" flour wrap, melted cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken, applewood smoked bacon, ranch, fresh pico de gallo & scallions
More about Black Duck Tavern
Item pic

 

Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence - 75 Highland Avenue

75 Highland Avenue, East Providence

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**BAJA QUESADILLA**$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
**CHEESE QUESADILLA**$9.00
More about Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence - 75 Highland Avenue

Browse other tasty dishes in East Providence

Cake

Cheese Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Mozzarella Sticks

Salmon

Chocolate Cake

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near East Providence to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (27 restaurants)

Pawtucket

Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (732 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (410 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (392 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (458 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston