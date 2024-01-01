Quesadillas in East Providence
East Providence restaurants that serve quesadillas
Black Duck Tavern
31 Warren Ave, East Providence
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla
|$16.00
12" flour wrap, melted cheddar cheese, seasoned chicken, applewood smoked bacon, ranch, fresh pico de gallo & scallions
Bajas Fresh Grill - East Providence - 75 Highland Avenue
75 Highland Avenue, East Providence
|**BAJA QUESADILLA**
|$10.00
Grilled White or Wheat Flour Tortilla with cheese and choice of Meat. Choice of sides: lettuce, pico de gallo, corn salsa, sour cream, guacamole.
|**CHEESE QUESADILLA**
|$9.00