Sliders in
East Rutherford
/
East Rutherford
/
Sliders
East Rutherford restaurants that serve sliders
Jarana
1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Chicharron Sliders
$16.00
crispy chicken thighs with chifa and criolla salsa, and rocoto cream
More about Jarana
Annabella's House of Mozz
900 Patterson Plank Road, East Rutherford
No reviews yet
Meatball Parm Sliders
$10.75
More about Annabella's House of Mozz
