Sliders in East Rutherford

East Rutherford restaurants
East Rutherford restaurants that serve sliders

Jarana

1 American Dream Way, East Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicharron Sliders$16.00
crispy chicken thighs with chifa and criolla salsa, and rocoto cream
More about Jarana
Annabella's House of Mozz

900 Patterson Plank Road, East Rutherford

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Meatball Parm Sliders$10.75
More about Annabella's House of Mozz

