Tacos in East Rutherford
East Rutherford restaurants that serve tacos
More about Taco Loco - 254 Park Avenue
Taco Loco - 254 Park Avenue
254 Park Avenue, East Rutherford
|Tacos de Camarones
|$14.99
homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, choice of protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, guac, cotija cheese, cilantro
|Birria Tacos
|$16.99
Three griddled tortillas dipped in consommé, stuffed with beef brisket, cheese, cilantro and onions, served with side of consommé for dipping!
|Tacos de Carne Asada
|$14.99
homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, choice of protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, guac, cotija cheese, cilantro