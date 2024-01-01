Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in East Rutherford

East Rutherford restaurants
East Rutherford restaurants that serve tacos

Taco Loco - 254 Park Avenue

254 Park Avenue, East Rutherford

TakeoutDelivery
Tacos de Camarones$14.99
Tacos de Camarones$14.99
homemade tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, black beans, choice of protein, pico de gallo, sour cream, guac, cotija cheese, cilantro
Birria Tacos$16.99
Three griddled tortillas dipped in consommé, stuffed with beef brisket, cheese, cilantro and onions, served with side of consommé for dipping!
Tacos de Carne Asada$14.99
Tacos de Carne Asada$14.99
Mi Sabor Latino -

396 Paterson Avenue, East Rutherford

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
4pcs CHICKEN TACOS$12.19
3 pcs BIRRIA TACOS$17.88
4 pcs PASTOR TACOS$14.07
