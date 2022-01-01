East Setauket restaurants you'll love
Chicos Tex Mex
30 NY-25A, Setauket
|Popular items
|Street Taco
|$3.00
A soft corn tortilla with salsa verde and roja with onions and cilantro and
your choice of protein
|Birria Taco
|$3.99
Fried taco with melted mozzarella cilantro onions and Birria meat
|Classic Taco
|$3.00
Hard Shell or Soft flour tortilla with lettuce, cheese, tomato,
sour cream and your choice of protein
Bango Bowl - Setauket
199 Main Street, East Setauket
|Popular items
|Purple Rain
|$7.75
Acai, banana, strawberry, soy milk, peanut butter and honey
|Bango Big Eye
|$15.75
White rice, marinated tuna, cucumbers, edamame, seaweed salad, sweet onions, crispy onions, avocado poblano dressing and soy sauce
|Extreme Green
|$7.75
Kale, pineapple, mango, chia seeds and soy milk
GRILL
Country Corner
270 Main St, east setauket