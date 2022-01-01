Go
East Shore Market

Sandwiches, Salads, Pizza, Chips, Crackers, Cheese, Drinks and More!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

276 S Benzie Blvd, • $

Avg 5 (33 reviews)

Popular Items

Small Antipasto$8.99
Jarlsburg and Turkey$8.49
Chef's Salad$8.99
Vegetarian Sub$7.99
Roast Beef Sub$8.99
1lb Dill Grape Chicken Pasta Salad$7.99
Half Judy$4.99
Judy$8.49
Turkey and Havarti$7.99
Half Turkey Sub$4.99
Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Takeout

Location

276 S Benzie Blvd,

Beulah MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
