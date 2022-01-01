East Shore 2 GO

Go
111 10th Street

Popular Items

Club SJ$8.49
Oven Roasted Turkey, Black Forest Ham, Bacon, Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo
Rome Kansas$8.49
Roast Beef, Capicola, Provolone Cheese, Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
Served Hot
Judy$8.49
Salami, Black Forest Ham, Oven Roasted Turkey, Roast Beef, Swiss Cheese, Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
Turkey and Havarti$7.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Dill Havarti, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
Vegetarian Sub$7.99
Cucumber, Green Pepper, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Swiss Cheese, Colby Cheese, Italian Dressing
Half Judy$4.99
Chipwich$8.49
Salami, Oven Roasted Turkey, Firejack Cheese, Avocado, Kettle Chips, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
Italian Sub$7.99
Salami, Black Forest Ham, Capicola, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
1.37oz Great Lakes Bold Sea Salt & Vinegar$1.19
Turkey w/ Colby$7.99
Oven Roasted Turkey, Colby Cheese, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Banana Pepper, Italian Dressing
Location

111 10th Street

Frankfort MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
