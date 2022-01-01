East Shore 2 GO
Fast service, amazing food.
111 10th Street
Popular Items
Location
111 10th Street
Frankfort MI
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Birch & Maple
You will be able to pickup your order at the host stand or our designated pickup area at the main entrance. Please no substitutions.
Port City Smokehouse
Port City Smokehouse offers a Michigan local selection of fried fish and much more! We offer take out and have seating outside. Our seating is on a first come, first served basis. Stop in and enjoy a taste of the Up North experience!
Dinghy's Restaurant & Bar
Come and Enjoy!
Stormcloud Brewing Company
Please pick up orders from the host stand inside the front door.
Current pub take-out hours: Stormcloudbrewing.com/togo