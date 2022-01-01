EastSide Bar, Casino & Grill

Roadhouse Diner

No reviews yet

The Roadhouse Diner menu features creative burgers or build-your-own any way you’d like. Each trip to the Roadhouse is uniquely different, but always the same outstanding service, consistency and quality ingredients. We use local beef from McCafferty Ranch just 30 miles away in Belt, MT. We grind and patty our beef in-house every few hours for the freshest burger around – and we top it off with a fresh-baked bun made for us daily by Great Harvest Bread right here in Great Falls! Fresh local ingredients made and prepared every day for the freshest burger you'll ever have!

Tara competed on the Food Network show Guy’s Grocery Games in an all-burger showdown for the win! We’ve won a variety of awards and accolades: Top 25 Best Diners in the United States from Travel+Leisure Magazine, Most Iconic Diner in Montana from MSN, Best Burger five consecutive years in a row (2017-2021) from various outlets including the Great Falls Tribune, Cherry Creek Radio and the Great Falls Electric.

