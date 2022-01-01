East Side Pies
COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!
5312 Airport Blvd Ste G
Popular Items
Location
5312 Airport Blvd Ste G
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
JuiceLand
Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.
Biscuits and Groovy - Duval
Come in and enjoy!
The Grand Billiards
Come in and enjoy!
Tyson's Tacos
Weirdly Austin Tacos served 24/7. Full menu served all day