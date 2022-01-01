Go
Toast
  • /
  • East Side Pies

East Side Pies

COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!

5312 Airport Blvd Ste G

No reviews yet

Popular Items

14" Pie$14.75
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip$2.50
We made this one up. its a combo of two recipes using oatmeal, Peanut butter, and Chocolate chips
Oatmeal Raisin$2.50
The first recorded oatmeal raisin cookie recipe was written by Fannie Merritt Farmer in 1896, according to Cookies.com. The cookies were billed as “health food,” and by early 1900s a recipe appeared on every container of Quaker Oats.Oct 16, 2015
Brownie
14" HALF AND HALF
10" Gluten Free$13.50
Snickerdoodle$2.50
"According to one source, “The Joy of Cooking claims that snickerdoodles are probably German in origin, and that the name is a corruption of the German word Schneckennudeln, which means 'snail dumpling"
Black and White$3.25
The origin of the black-and-white cookie in New York City is commonly traced to Glaser's Bake Shop in Yorkville, founded in 1902 by Bavarian immigrants. ... Half-moon cookies, however, can be traced to Hemstrought's Bakery in Utica, New York, around 1925.
Blondie
18" HALF AND HALF
See full menu

Location

5312 Airport Blvd Ste G

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

JuiceLand

No reviews yet

Serving smoothies, raw organic juices, plant-based meals, and superfood lattes.

Biscuits and Groovy - Duval

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Grand Billiards

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tyson's Tacos

No reviews yet

Weirdly Austin Tacos served 24/7. Full menu served all day

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston