East Side Pies
COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON
13265 US Highway 183 • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
13265 US Highway 183
Austin TX
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Water Tank Bar & Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Melting Pot
Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.
Ebisu
Ebisu serves traditional Japanese fare with modern influences, featuring high-grade sashimi and wagyu beef, nigiri and sashimi. Traditional sushi rolls will also be available on the menu. Come join us at our bar for sake, Japanese whiskey and draught beer.
Moonie's Burger House
Moonie's is a locally owned, family run restaurant serving awesome made to order burgers, grilled chicken sandwiches and fresh made salads. Come see why we have been named Best Burger 11 years in a row by the Hill Country News. Moonie's - You'll Love Our Buns!