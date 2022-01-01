Go
East Side Pies

COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

13265 US Highway 183 • $$

Avg 4.5 (223 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Knots (7 Pack)$5.00
10" Cheese Bread$10.75
Cheese bread! Made with our homemade focaccia dough, rosemary olive oil, a heaping portion of Grande whole milk mozzarella, and a delicious blend of herbs. Comes with two sides of marinara
10" Pie$12.25
Side Dressing
Caesar Salad$5.25
Try our new Caesar salad! A delicious blend of romaine lettuce, Grande romano cheese, our homemade garlic croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing!
Pepperoni Stromboli$13.25
NEW! Try our delicious pepperoni stromboli! Eight pieces jam packed with pepperoni and cheese, topped off with a delicious spice blend and served with two sides of marinara
18" Pie$17.25
Brownie
14" Pie$14.75
Coke
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

13265 US Highway 183

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm
