Go
Toast

East Side Pies

COVID-19 UPDATE. We are taking steps to insure the health and safety of our staff and customers during this difficult time. Our drivers will call when they arrive and drop orders off at a designated drop point to avoid contact for their health and your own. Stay safe and healthy!

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS

1401 B Rosewood Ave • $

Avg 4.4 (1840 reviews)

Popular Items

Brownie
Garden Salad$4.50
Spring mix with red onions and cherry tomatoes served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
10" Pie$12.25
Caesar Salad$5.25
Try our new Caesar salad! A delicious blend of romaine lettuce, Grande romano cheese, our homemade garlic croutons and our homemade Caesar dressing!
Dr Pepper
10" Gluten Free$13.50
Side Dressing
14" Pie$14.75
Greek Salad$5.25
A delicious combo of spring mix, red onions, kalamata olives, sundried tomatoes, feta and a pepperoncini pepper served with choice of homemade dressing on the side
18" Pie$17.25
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1401 B Rosewood Ave

Austin TX

Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dear Diary Coffeehouse

No reviews yet

100% vegan, plant-based coffeeshop.

Rockstar Bagels

No reviews yet

Welcome to East Austin's Best Local Bagel Shop! Baked fresh daily, our bagels are the perfect way to start your morning.

Hajima

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Uncle Nicky's

No reviews yet

Casual Italian-style deli with a delicious, value-driven food and drink menu.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston