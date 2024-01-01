East Simpson Coffee Company - 201 E Simpson St
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 5:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Location
201 E Simpson St, Lafayette CO 80026
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Teocalli Cocina - 103 North Public Rd Unit C
No Reviews
103 North Public Rd Unit C Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurant
Ghost Box Pizza - 103 South Public Rd.
No Reviews
103 S. Public Road Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurant
Tangerine - Lafayette - 300 S. Public Rd
No Reviews
300 S. Public Rd Lafayette, CO 80026
View restaurant