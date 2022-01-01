East Street Cafe
Come on in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
50 Massachusetts Ave NE • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
50 Massachusetts Ave NE
Washington DC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Deck 11
Our rooftop lounge is one of the largest in the District with a full-service bar and seating area, expansive pool, moveable DJ table, misting machines, and generously sized cabanas fitted with charging stations. A state-of-the-art space for a one-of-a-kind experience, Deck 11 is the ideal space for taking your private event to new heights.
Art and Soul
Come in and enjoy!
&pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Magnolia Bakery
Come in and enjoy!