East Stroudsburg restaurants you'll love

East Stroudsburg restaurants
  • East Stroudsburg

Must-try East Stroudsburg restaurants

Derailed Taphouse image

FRENCH FRIES

Derailed Taphouse

59 Crystal St, East Stroudsburg

Avg 4.2 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bistro Philly Steak$15.00
8oz Angus Beef Steak, Onions, Peppers, & Cheddar Beer Cheese. Served with Hand Cut Fries
Derailed Wings$12.00
8 Jumbo Wings
Pretzel$10.00
Bavarian Pretzel with Beer Cheese & Mustard
Mountain View Wine Bar & Taproom

93-95 Crystal Street, East Stroudburg

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
East Stroudsburg University - HRTM dept

200 Prospect Street, East Stroudsburg

No reviews yet
