East Troy restaurants you'll love

East Troy restaurants
  • East Troy

Must-try East Troy restaurants

Consumer pic

 

East Troy Brewery - 2905 Main St.

2905 Main St., East Troy

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Friday Fish Fry$17.00
Beer battered Icelandic cod, served with housemade slaw, tarter sauce and french fries *FRIDAY ONLY
The Carnivore$15.00
Roasted tomato sauce - mozzarella - mexican chorizo - pepperoni - bacon
Sweet Chili Pork Tacos$14.50
Smoked pork shoulder - pineapple chile sauce - corn salsa - red onion - cilantro - cotija cheese - corn tortillas
More about East Troy Brewery - 2905 Main St.
Consumer pic

 

Pizza on the Farm

W2716 Friemoth Road, East Troy

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Pizza on the Farm
Banner pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

LulaBell's Dockside

N9228 E Shore Rd, East Troy

Avg 4.5 (28 reviews)
Takeout
More about LulaBell's Dockside
