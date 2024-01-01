Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

East Wenatchee restaurants you'll love

East Wenatchee restaurants
  • East Wenatchee

Must-try East Wenatchee restaurants

Bob's Burgers & Brew - East Wenatchee

795 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fish Dinner$21.00
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
Guacomole Bacon Burger$20.00
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
Grilled Sourdough$18.00
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo
The Landing Cafe & BBQ

1 Pangborn Drive, East Wenatchee

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Gooj Billiards - 859 Valley Mall Pkwy

859 Valley Mall Pkwy, East Wenatchee

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More near East Wenatchee to explore

Yakima

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Issaquah

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Leavenworth

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Maple Valley

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore

Wenatchee

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Ellensburg

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Yakima

Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (836 restaurants)

Kennewick

Avg 4.6 (36 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1383 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (517 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (753 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (125 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1868 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1248 restaurants)
