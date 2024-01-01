East Wenatchee restaurants you'll love
Must-try East Wenatchee restaurants
More about Bob's Burgers & Brew - East Wenatchee
Bob's Burgers & Brew - East Wenatchee
795 Grant Rd, East Wenatchee
|Popular items
|Fish Dinner
|$21.00
3 Hand-dipped Wild Alaskan cod in our in house batter with tartar sauce and a lemon wedge, served with choice of side
|Guacomole Bacon Burger
|$20.00
Our burger patty topped with thick slices of bacon, guacomole, melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and Bob's savory sauce
|Grilled Sourdough
|$18.00
Grilled sourdough topped with charbroiled beef, melted Swiss, thick bacon, fresh tomato and mayo