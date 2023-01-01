Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken marsala in
East Weymouth
/
East Weymouth
/
Chicken Marsala
East Weymouth restaurants that serve chicken marsala
The Venetian Restaurant
909 Broad Street, Weymouth
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala (Catering)
$0.00
Chicken Marsala
$28.00
More about The Venetian Restaurant
Capones Pizzeria
1229 Washington Street, Weymouth
No reviews yet
Chicken Marsala
$20.99
More about Capones Pizzeria
Browse other tasty dishes in East Weymouth
Chicken Salad
French Fries
Greek Salad
Salmon
Chicken Tenders
Ravioli
Chicken Parmesan
Caesar Salad
More near East Weymouth to explore
Quincy
Avg 4.5
(35 restaurants)
Cohasset
Avg 4.1
(14 restaurants)
Milton
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Hingham
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Brockton
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Weymouth
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Braintree
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
South Weymouth
Avg 4.8
(3 restaurants)
Norwell
Avg 4.7
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(587 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(54 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(462 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(582 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(948 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(569 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(798 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(328 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston