FISH MARKET Eastchester Fish
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
831 White Plains Road
Scarsdale, NY 10583
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
831 White Plains Road, Scarsdale NY 10583
Nearby restaurants
GO FISH by Eastchester Fish Gourmet
Cooked to Order Counter Service - eat in and take out. Monday - Saturday 11-6.
EASTCHESTER FISH GOURMET
Come in and enjoy!
The Snack Shack
Lake Isle Country Cub's poolside cafe & grille
Gigante Restaurant & Bar
A modern Italian restaurant, bar & lounge with a stylish and vibrant dining vibe. Besides its modish main dining areas - Gigante also features a private dining room, two outdoor dining patios and a seasonal poolside dining area with over 100 seats.
The delicious and artistic display of culinary mastery is only matched by the classic contemporary decor of the space. The city-like vibe, coupled with feel-good music, sets the tone for a most memorable dining experience.
Gigante is owned and operated by Gigante Hospitality, who also owns and operates two other award-winning venues - Mulino's of Westchester and Mulino's at Lake Isle.