Eastchester restaurants you'll love
Eastchester's top cuisines
Must-try Eastchester restaurants
More about Jack's Bar & Restaurant
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Bar & Restaurant
219 Main Street, Eastchester
|Popular items
|Double Stacked Smash Burger
|$19.00
Two beef patties. American cheese, bacon, haystack onions, Jack's burger sauce
|Steak Ciabatta
|$19.00
7oz strip steak, sautéed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese , garlic rosemary aoili
|Crispy Salmon Fillet
|$32.00
white wine sauce, grilled shrimp, seasonal veggies, chive mash
More about Gigante Restaurant & Bar
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Gigante Restaurant & Bar
660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD, Eastchester
|Popular items
|Kids Penne Vodka
|$10.00
|Calamari
|$16.00
|Asparagus
|$10.00
More about BURRATA
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS
BURRATA
425 white plains rd, Eastchester
|Popular items
|Margherita
|$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
|Spaghetti
|$17.00
tomato, basil, garlic & parmigiano
|Polpettine
|$17.00
veal meatballs, tomato sauce, robiolina cheese, basil, toasted pane di
sesamo