Eastchester restaurants you'll love

Toast
  Eastchester

Must-try Eastchester restaurants

Jack's Bar & Restaurant image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Bar & Restaurant

219 Main Street, Eastchester

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Double Stacked Smash Burger$19.00
Two beef patties. American cheese, bacon, haystack onions, Jack's burger sauce
Steak Ciabatta$19.00
7oz strip steak, sautéed onions and peppers, pepper jack cheese , garlic rosemary aoili
Crispy Salmon Fillet$32.00
white wine sauce, grilled shrimp, seasonal veggies, chive mash
More about Jack's Bar & Restaurant
Gigante Restaurant & Bar image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Gigante Restaurant & Bar

660 WHITE PLAINS ROAD, Eastchester

Avg 4.3 (221 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Kids Penne Vodka$10.00
Calamari$16.00
Asparagus$10.00
More about Gigante Restaurant & Bar
BURRATA image

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

BURRATA

425 white plains rd, Eastchester

Avg 4.8 (3805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Margherita$16.00
tomato, mozzarella, basil, olive oil
Spaghetti$17.00
tomato, basil, garlic & parmigiano
Polpettine$17.00
veal meatballs, tomato sauce, robiolina cheese, basil, toasted pane di
sesamo
More about BURRATA
The Snack Shack image

 

The Snack Shack

660 White Plains Rd, Eastchester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Mozz Wrap$8.50
More about The Snack Shack

