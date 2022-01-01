Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken tenders in
Eastchester
/
Eastchester
/
Chicken Tenders
Eastchester restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Jack's Bar & Restaurant
219 Main Street, Eastchester
Avg 4.7
(124 reviews)
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
$11.00
More about Jack's Bar & Restaurant
The Snack Shack
660 White Plains Rd, Eastchester
No reviews yet
Chicken Tenders & Fries
$9.50
More about The Snack Shack
