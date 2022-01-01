Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Eastchester

Go
Eastchester restaurants
Toast

Eastchester restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Jack's Bar & Restaurant image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Bar & Restaurant

219 Main Street, Eastchester

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$11.00
More about Jack's Bar & Restaurant
The Snack Shack image

 

The Snack Shack

660 White Plains Rd, Eastchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Tenders & Fries$9.50
More about The Snack Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Eastchester

Cake

Calamari

Chocolate Cake

Map

More near Eastchester to explore

Yonkers

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

New Rochelle

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Scarsdale

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Larchmont

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Dobbs Ferry

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Mamaroneck

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Bronxville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hartsdale

No reviews yet

Tuckahoe

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1577 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (230 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston