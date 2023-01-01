Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Eastchester

Eastchester restaurants
Eastchester restaurants that serve kale salad

Jack's Bar & Restaurant image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Jack's Bar & Restaurant - Eastchester

219 Main Street, Eastchester

Avg 4.7 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad Sp$16.00
More about Jack's Bar & Restaurant - Eastchester
Item pic

 

Mason Sandwich Co.

33 Mill Rd, Eastchester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale & Quinoa Salad$13.00
Marinated kale & Quinoa, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, cucumber, red onion, chickpeas. Served w/ house Greek dressing.
Marinated Kale Salad$6.00
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Shredded kale,shaved parmigiano, chickpeas, multigrain croutons, housemade caesar dressing
More about Mason Sandwich Co.

