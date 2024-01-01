Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Zeppole in Eastchester

Eastchester restaurants
Eastchester restaurants that serve zeppole

Polpettina

102 FISHER AVENUE, EASTCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Zeppoles$10.00
More about Polpettina
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS

BURRATA

425 white plains rd, Eastchester

Avg 4.8 (3805 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Zeppole$9.00
mini ricotta doughnuts, crema pasticcera
More about BURRATA

