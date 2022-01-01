Go
Eastcut Sandwich Bar

Fine sandwiches & other swell eats washed down with a cold beverage in sunny Durham.
**Only orders of $300 (inclusive of tax/gratuity) or under can be accepted. Thank you for your understanding.

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. • $

Avg 4.6 (674 reviews)

Popular Items

Balboa's Beefsteak$14.50
Grilled Steak, Grilled Onion, American Cheese, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli (nut-free), Sesame Hero Roll
Bag Salt & Vin Chips$1.95
Side Curly Fries$4.50
BUILD A SANDWICH
Avocado BLT Salad$11.50
Mixed Greens, Avocado Smash, Bacon, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Feta
Side Salad$4.50
Greens, Tomato, Pickled Red Onions
Bag Sea Salt Chips$1.95
Side Sweet Potato Tots$4.50
Harvest Salad$10.95
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Hot Cherry Peppers, Housemade Fresh Mozzarella, Parm
Arnold Palmer$3.25
Choose Sweet or Unsweet Tea.
(20oz cup)
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Cash-Only
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Seating
Curbside Pickup
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd.

Durham NC

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
