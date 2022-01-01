Eastcut Sandwich Bar
Fine sandwiches & other swell eats washed down with a cold beverage in sunny Durham.
**Only orders of $300 (inclusive of tax/gratuity) or under can be accepted. Thank you for your understanding.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd. • $
Location
3211 Old Chapel Hill Rd.
Durham NC
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
