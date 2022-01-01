Go
Toast

Eastend

New American Restaurant.

SEAFOOD

409 Greenwich Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2066 reviews)

Popular Items

Signature Cheeseburger$24.00
cheddar beer cheese, peppadew mayo, pickled green tomatoes
Asian Chopped Salad$14.00
mandarin orange, cashews, miso and sesame
Short rib ravioli “gigante”$28.00
herb flavored pasta, butternut squash, apple butter
Dip Trio$16.00
falafel, cucumber, warm pita
Steak or Shrimp Tacos$25.00
Shrimp or skirt steak tacos, cabbage, queso fresco, avocado
Faroe Island Salmon$35.00
white beans, Tuscan kale, porcini - tomato sugo
Spicy Lobster Spaghetti$35.00
cherry tomatoes, baby arugula
Plain Fries$8.00
Salmon Tartare$18.00
crispy sushi rice, avocado, yuzu and srracha
Brussels Sprouts$15.00
Kung Pao Brussels sprouts with peanuts, sesame, and scallion
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

409 Greenwich Ave

Greenwich CT

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Kissaki Greenwich

No reviews yet

At Kissaki we believe in honoring and sharing traditional Japanese cuisine with the world. The restaurant roots itself in Omakase Sushi and Kaiseki tradition and bases its dishes in mindful sourcing, seasonality, and quality.

Abis

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dartcor

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy.

Meli Melo

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston