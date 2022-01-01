The Easterly [St. Thomas]
The Easterly is a shoreline culinary oasis offering innovative craft cocktails and wood-fired cuisine representative of the rustic Caribbean.
Saint Thomas
Location
Saint Thomas
Saint Thomas VI
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 1:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:00 pm
