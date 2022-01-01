Eastern Cafe
Local Seattle Chinatown Coffee shop
510 Maynard Avenue South
Location
510 Maynard Avenue South
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:45 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Jucivana Bar & Coffee
Come in and enjoy!
World Pizza LLC
Come in and enjoy! Offering the Seattle area excellent thin crust vegetarian pizza since 2011. Try one of our delicious pizzas by the slice or choose toppings for a custom pie of your own. Our intimate dining room is yours to enjoy during business lunch, happy hour or evening with family and friends. Don't forget to stop by on your way to the next Sounders game for pint of local beer.
Great State Burger - Pier 54
Come in and enjoy!
Altstadt
Willkommen! We are a modern German restaurant in the heart of Pioneer Square. We can't wait to serve you.