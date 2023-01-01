Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Eastham
/
Eastham
/
Cake
Eastham restaurants that serve cake
Brine dining - 4100 State Hwy
4100 State Hwy, Eastham
No reviews yet
carrot cake
$10.00
More about Brine dining - 4100 State Hwy
Caroline's Bar and Grill - 4380 State Highway
4380 State Highway, Eastham
No reviews yet
Crab cake
$16.00
Flourless Chocolate Cake
$16.00
More about Caroline's Bar and Grill - 4380 State Highway
