Cheese pizza in Eastham
Eastham restaurants that serve cheese pizza
More about The Red Barn Pizza and More - 4180 Route 6
The Red Barn Pizza and More - 4180 Route 6
4180 State Highway, Eastham
|Cheese Pizza slice
|$4.00
More about Good Eats on 6
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Good Eats on 6
3620 STATE HWY, EASTHAM
|NY PIZZA 12" Cheese Pie
|$13.25
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.
|NY PIZZA. 18" Cheese Pie
|$18.25
House made dough topped with vine ripe tomato sauce & fresh shredded mozzarella cheese.