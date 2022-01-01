Easthampton restaurants you'll love

Easthampton's top cuisines

Breakfast & Brunch
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Bagels
Korean
Must-try Easthampton restaurants

EASTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company image

 

EASTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company

9 Railroad Street, Easthampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fresh Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, pepper jack cheese, tomato, red onions, and avocado.
Sweet Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, sausage, cheddar cheese, butter and maple syrup.
Spicy Tandem Sandwich$6.99
Egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, spinach, jalapeño's, and chipotle mayo.
More about EASTHAMPTON Tandem Bagel Company
Kisara Restaurant image

 

Kisara Restaurant

88 Cottage st, Easthampton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Seaweed Salad$5.25
Variety of seaweed mixed in sesame oil dressing
Miso Soup$1.75
Soybean paste soup with tofu, scallions, and seaweed
Edamame$4.95
Steamed young soybeans lightly salted
More about Kisara Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Corsello Butcheria

130 Cottage Street, Easthampton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Corsello Butcheria
