Go
Toast

Eastlake Bar and Grill

Come on in and enjoy!

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

2947 Eastlake Ave E • $$

Avg 4 (1722 reviews)

Popular Items

California Chicken Club$16.95
Chicken breast, avocado, bacon, Swiss cheese, tomato, lettuce, chipotle mayo, French baguette, fresh hand cut French fries.
Slab Cut Prime Rib Sandwich$17.95
In-house roasted slab cut prime rib sandwich, horsey mayo, melted cheese served with au jus and French fries.
Classic Cheeseburger$14.95
Lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, cheddar, thousand island
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2947 Eastlake Ave E

Seattle WA

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sushi Kappo Tamura

No reviews yet

Sushi Kappo Tamura features seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest in authentic Japanese preparation.

Little Water Cantina

No reviews yet

Little Water Cantina is an independent Mexican restaurant located in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle with a huge, tented and heated patio overlooking Lake Union. Going on our 10th year, we have won "Best Mexican," "Best Outdoor Dining," "Best Day Drinking" and "Best Margarita and Guacamole" from various publications including the readers of Seattle Magazine.
Our menu is based in culinary traditions spanning all of Mexico from Baja to Oaxaca, but we like to have fun interpreting these dishes within the context of the Pacific Northwest.
COVID: We have a heated tent on our patio with ample airflow; we also have tables that are outside of the tent. All employees and customers are required to wear masks. The restaurant is constantly sanitized and employees get regular Covid tests. None of our employees or regulars who visit several times a week have contracted Covid!

Ivar's

No reviews yet

Ivar's Fish Bar in Seattle, WA.

Johnny Mo's Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Johnny Mo’s is more than a pizzeria. It’s a dream of two friends, John & Mo, who wanted to create a place where friends gather, families reunite, and everyday moments get celebrated while eating the best pizza.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston