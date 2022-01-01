Eastlake Bar and Grill
Come on in and enjoy!
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
2947 Eastlake Ave E • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2947 Eastlake Ave E
Seattle WA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Sushi Kappo Tamura
Sushi Kappo Tamura features seasonal ingredients of the Pacific Northwest in authentic Japanese preparation.
Little Water Cantina
Little Water Cantina is an independent Mexican restaurant located in the Eastlake neighborhood of Seattle with a huge, tented and heated patio overlooking Lake Union. Going on our 10th year, we have won "Best Mexican," "Best Outdoor Dining," "Best Day Drinking" and "Best Margarita and Guacamole" from various publications including the readers of Seattle Magazine.
Our menu is based in culinary traditions spanning all of Mexico from Baja to Oaxaca, but we like to have fun interpreting these dishes within the context of the Pacific Northwest.
COVID: We have a heated tent on our patio with ample airflow; we also have tables that are outside of the tent. All employees and customers are required to wear masks. The restaurant is constantly sanitized and employees get regular Covid tests. None of our employees or regulars who visit several times a week have contracted Covid!
Ivar's
Ivar's Fish Bar in Seattle, WA.
Johnny Mo's Pizzeria
Johnny Mo’s is more than a pizzeria. It’s a dream of two friends, John & Mo, who wanted to create a place where friends gather, families reunite, and everyday moments get celebrated while eating the best pizza.