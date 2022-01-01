Eastlake restaurants you'll love

Go
Eastlake restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Eastlake

Eastlake's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Steakhouses
Chicken
Chicken
Gastropubs
Scroll right

Must-try Eastlake restaurants

Two Bucks image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Two Bucks

35400 Vine St, Eastlake

Avg 4.1 (695 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Onion Tangler Basket$6.00
Served with Spicy Ranch
Sage Fry Basket$5.75
Hand Cut Fries, Fresh Sage
Bucker Burger$13.50
CHEDDAR CHEESE, BACON, FRIED EGG
More about Two Bucks
Legends Seafood N Chicken image

 

Legends Seafood N Chicken

36091 Vine St, Willowick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cajun Chicken Rolls$10.00
Grilled cajun chicken breast with a mix of corn, peppers, cheese and Legendary sauce.
Classic Alfredo$8.00
French Fries$4.00
More about Legends Seafood N Chicken
Mama Primozz Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mama Primozz Pizza

34659 Vine St, Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium 12" - 8 Cut$9.99
Hand-crafted pizzas from the finest ingredients.
Large 16" - 12 Cut$13.99
Hand-crafted pizzas from the finest ingredients.
Antipasto Salad
Salami, ham, pepperoni, mild peppers, cheese and croutons
More about Mama Primozz Pizza
Cheesesteak Whizard image

 

Cheesesteak Whizard

35400 Vine Street, Eastlake

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Bacon Mushroom
Crumbled bacon, sautéed mushrooms, garlic aioli
More about Cheesesteak Whizard
Mama's Boy Bar BQ image

 

Mama's Boy Bar BQ

34840 Vine St., Eastlake

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Perch Dinner$10.00
More about Mama's Boy Bar BQ
Chagrin Tavern image

PIZZA

Chagrin Tavern

196 East island Drive, Eastlake

Avg 4.3 (183 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Chagrin Tavern
Map

More near Eastlake to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Beachwood

Avg 4 (23 restaurants)

Chagrin Falls

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

Willoughby

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Mentor

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Painesville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Euclid

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Wickliffe

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (433 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston