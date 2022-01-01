Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic bread in Eastlake

Eastlake restaurants
Toast

Eastlake restaurants that serve garlic bread

Legends Seafood N Chicken image

 

Legends Seafood N Chicken

36091 Vine St, Willowick

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Garlic Bread$2.00
More about Legends Seafood N Chicken
Mama Primozz Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mama Primozz Pizza

34659 Vine St, Eastlake

Avg 4.2 (101 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garlic Bread with Cheese$4.99
Italian bread baked with our garlic herb sauce and topped with Italian cheese blend. Served with Marinara.
More about Mama Primozz Pizza
