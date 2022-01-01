Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Garlic bread in
Eastlake
/
Eastlake
/
Garlic Bread
Eastlake restaurants that serve garlic bread
Legends Seafood N Chicken
36091 Vine St, Willowick
No reviews yet
Garlic Bread
$2.00
More about Legends Seafood N Chicken
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mama Primozz Pizza
34659 Vine St, Eastlake
Avg 4.2
(101 reviews)
Garlic Bread with Cheese
$4.99
Italian bread baked with our garlic herb sauce and topped with Italian cheese blend. Served with Marinara.
More about Mama Primozz Pizza
