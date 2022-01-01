Easton restaurants you'll love

Easton restaurants
Toast
  • Easton

Easton's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Asian fusion
Asian Fusion
Must-try Easton restaurants

Out of the Fire image

PIZZA

Out of the Fire

22 Goldsborough Street, Easton

Avg 4.6 (884 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheese Pizza$14.00
Fire roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone
Special Pizza$18.00
Speck ham, caramelized onions, pickled Fresno peppers, fresh mozzarella, fontina, basil
Charred Broccoli$12.00
Picked carrot, shaved cabbage, mint, yogurt-tahini dressing
More about Out of the Fire
Doc's Downtown Grille image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Doc's Downtown Grille

14 N Washington St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (767 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Dip$13.00
Served with soft pretzel sticks.
Gluten Free: Substitute celery for bread.
Crab Cake Sandwich$21.00
Option of broiled or fried.
Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
More about Doc's Downtown Grille
Tiger Lily image

 

Tiger Lily

206 N Washington St, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Tiger Lily
Legal Assets image

 

Legal Assets

22 A Harrison St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crab Fried Rice - Lunch$27.00
Chicken Farfalle- Lunch$21.00
LA Burger$14.00
More about Legal Assets
