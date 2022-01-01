Easton American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Easton
More about Out of the Fire
PIZZA
Out of the Fire
22 Goldsborough Street, Easton
|Popular items
|Cheese Pizza
|$14.00
Fire roasted tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone
|Special Pizza
|$18.00
Speck ham, caramelized onions, pickled Fresno peppers, fresh mozzarella, fontina, basil
|Charred Broccoli
|$12.00
Picked carrot, shaved cabbage, mint, yogurt-tahini dressing
More about Doc's Downtown Grille
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Doc's Downtown Grille
14 N Washington St, Easton
|Popular items
|Crab Dip
|$13.00
Served with soft pretzel sticks.
Gluten Free: Substitute celery for bread.
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$21.00
Option of broiled or fried.
|Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich