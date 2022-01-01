Easton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Easton restaurants

Pastifico 601 image

 

Pastifico 601

601 Stones Crossing Rd, Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH$7.99
Eggplant, tomato sauce & provolone cheese on a sub roll
BREAKFAST SANDWICH$7.50
Egg frittata, 20 month aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, house made honey-garlic may on ciabatta
CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH$10.99
Chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, house made honey-garlic mayo on a sub roll
More about Pastifico 601
Don Juan Mex Grill image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

2600 William Penn Highway, Easton

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Chimichanga$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
Empanada (1 per order)$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
Bowl$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Consumer pic

 

Wiz Kidz

4817 Freemansburg Avenue\nUnit A106, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
610
House made marinara, pickles, signature cheese blend
Wiz Kid
House made wiz, signature cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken
chicken, house made buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, signature cheese blend, topped with bleu cheese crumbles
More about Wiz Kidz
Pearly Baker's Alehouse image

HAMBURGERS

Pearly Baker's Alehouse

11 Centre Sq, Easton

Avg 4 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nothing Beets It$10.00
Kale, beets, farro, pickled red onion, goat cheese, beet balsamic vinaigrette
Front Street Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, stout beer bun. Served with Choice Side & a pickle. Add cheese $1
Brown Ale Boulder$9.00
Provolone, Gruyere, and bleu cheese
More about Pearly Baker's Alehouse
Billy's Downtown Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner

123 South 3rd Street, Easton

Avg 4.1 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pano's Omelette$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
House Burger$11.99
Our signature fresh hand pattied double classic burger topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and stacked with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced Red onions and pickles and our own Custom Sauce 11.99
Bacon +1.95 + Mushrooms 1.50
Sriracha Bowl$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner
Don Juan Mex Grill image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

300 N 3rd St., Easton

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
Bowl$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread$9.00
Local Honey Butter, Sea Salt
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, sweet mashed and house pickles
Gumbo$9.00
Andouille & chicken. Served with white rice.
More about The Bayou
The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The View Burger$15.00
Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Red Onions.
Granny Smith Apple Salad$11.00
Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Mister Lee's Noodles image

SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES

Mister Lee's Noodles

325 Northampton Street, Easton

Avg 4.5 (536 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Ramen$16.00
Logan’s house-cured bacon, tempura, bacon dashi, ,Primordia Pickled Mushrooms, local greens, beet-pickled onion, 60-minute egg
Broth Hot and Spicy$16.00
Lancaster Ground Pork, bok choy, soy, sriracha, Spring Run Farm 60-minute egg, local greens
Organic Fried Chicken Ramen$16.00
La Bella Farm Organic Chicken, Togarashi, chicken-veggie dashi, local greens, pickled jalapeno, sriracha aioli, 60-minute egg
More about Mister Lee's Noodles
The State Cafe and Grill image

 

The State Cafe and Grill

14-16 South 5th Street, Easton

Avg 4.7 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CYO Omelette w/ Home fries and toast$8.89
2 Eggs, home fries, toast & Meat$8.19
Breakfast Sandwich w/home fries$6.49
More about The State Cafe and Grill
Easton Wine Project image

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Dip$16.00
Housemade with lump meat. Topped with Old Bay seasoning. Served with toasted crostini.
BTL Rover Red 750 ml - TO GO$24.00
This signature blend has peppery notes, firm tannins & hints of black cherry, blackberry, & plum with a delightfully smooth finish.
Tomato Bisque$5.00
Rich and smoky tomato flavor finished with fresh cream and chives. Gluten-free.
Cup or bowl.
More about Easton Wine Project
Sette Luna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sette Luna

219 Ferry St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Caesar$8.00
Vitello$10.00
Agn Ricotta$15.00
More about Sette Luna
Maxim's 22 image

 

Maxim's 22

322 Northampton St, Forks Township

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cassoulet$26.00
Steak Frites$28.00
Nicoise Salad$25.00
More about Maxim's 22
La Kang Thai French image

NOODLES

La Kang Thai French

190 S Greenwood Ave, Easton

Avg 4.9 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Sate$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, served with Homemade Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish, Toast
Mussaman Curry$16.00
Potatoes, Pearl onion, Crispy shallots, Peanut, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
Drunken Noodle$16.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil
More about La Kang Thai French
Two Rivers Brewing image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Rivers Brewing

542 Northampton St, Easton

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine, apples, bacon, red onion, celery, cucs, raisins, blue cheese, cashews, brussels sprouts, bacon dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.50
Kicked-up seasoning, pickled veggies, green goddess dressing, crusty white bread
Vegan Black Bean & Chickpea Burger$14.00
Jicama and cabbage slaw, avocado, sriracha aioli, 7 grain roll
More about Two Rivers Brewing
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen

325 Northampton Street, Easton

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fish and Chips$21.00
Served with cocktail, tartar, cole slaw, fries and house-made pickles.
Clam Chowder
N.E. Style, made with cream, smoked bacon and a whole lotta love.
Beer Battered Onion Rings$6.00
beer battered hand cut onion rings, served with a sweet & spicy dipping sauce
More about Silvershell Counter + Kitchen
Quadrant Coffee House image

 

Quadrant Coffee House

20 N 3rd St, Easton

Avg 4.7 (666 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Fest T-Shirt
Garlic Fest Hoodie
More about Quadrant Coffee House
Mueller's General Store & Kitchen image

 

Mueller's General Store & Kitchen

3205 S Delaware Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$7.95
Wings$9.95
More about Mueller's General Store & Kitchen
Böser Geist Brewing Co. image

 

Böser Geist Brewing Co.

1250 Simon Blvd, K100, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
STEAKHOUSE BURGER$17.50
More about Böser Geist Brewing Co.
Pop's Kitchen and Taproom image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Pop's Kitchen and Taproom

480 Industrial Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
Golf Course Cabana image

 

Golf Course Cabana

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Golf Course Cabana
Mesa PA image

 

Mesa PA

42 S. 3rd Street, Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Mesa PA
Restaurant banner

 

Hoza Restaurant

349 Northampton St, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Jerk Lentils$16.00
Lentils cooked with Jamaican Jerk seasoning
Vegetarian Peanut stew$16.00
Mixed vegetables cooked with peanut butter
1/2 Peri-Peri Chicken$18.00
Flame grilled Chicken marinated in house favorite Peri-Peri sauce
More about Hoza Restaurant
Greek Life image

 

Greek Life

133 McCartney St, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Cut Fries$4.00
Fresh cut potatoes with salt and oregano
Greek Village Sausage$8.00
Greek Pork Sausage, with leek and orange served with warm pita and Tzatziki sauce
Greek Fresh Cut Fries$6.00
Freshly fried potatoes topped with feta and oregano
More about Greek Life
Restaurant banner

 

Separatist Beer Project - Blendery

1247 Simon Boulevard #108, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Separatist Beer Project - Blendery
Restaurant banner

 

Stoke Coal Fire Pizza

1 Lehns Court, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Separatist Beer Project - Bar + Bottle

101 Northampton St, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Separatist Beer Project - Bar + Bottle
Restaurant banner

 

Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

136 Spring Garden ST, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House

