Easton restaurants you'll love
Easton's top cuisines
Must-try Easton restaurants
Pastifico 601
601 Stones Crossing Rd, Easton
|Popular items
|EGGPLANT PARM SANDWICH
|$7.99
Eggplant, tomato sauce & provolone cheese on a sub roll
|BREAKFAST SANDWICH
|$7.50
Egg frittata, 20 month aged prosciutto, fontina cheese, house made honey-garlic may on ciabatta
|CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH
|$10.99
Chicken tenders, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone cheese, house made honey-garlic mayo on a sub roll
Don Juan Mex Grill
2600 William Penn Highway, Easton
|Popular items
|Cheesy Chimichanga
|$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
|Empanada (1 per order)
|$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
|Bowl
|$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
Wiz Kidz
4817 Freemansburg Avenue\nUnit A106, Easton
|Popular items
|610
House made marinara, pickles, signature cheese blend
|Wiz Kid
House made wiz, signature cheese blend
|Buffalo Chicken
chicken, house made buffalo sauce, bleu cheese dressing, signature cheese blend, topped with bleu cheese crumbles
HAMBURGERS
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
11 Centre Sq, Easton
|Popular items
|Nothing Beets It
|$10.00
Kale, beets, farro, pickled red onion, goat cheese, beet balsamic vinaigrette
|Front Street Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, stout beer bun. Served with Choice Side & a pickle. Add cheese $1
|Brown Ale Boulder
|$9.00
Provolone, Gruyere, and bleu cheese
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner
123 South 3rd Street, Easton
|Popular items
|Pano's Omelette
|$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
|House Burger
|$11.99
Our signature fresh hand pattied double classic burger topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and stacked with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced Red onions and pickles and our own Custom Sauce 11.99
Bacon +1.95 + Mushrooms 1.50
|Sriracha Bowl
|$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
Don Juan Mex Grill
300 N 3rd St., Easton
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
|Bowl
|$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
The Bayou
64 Centre Square, Easton
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$9.00
Local Honey Butter, Sea Salt
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, sweet mashed and house pickles
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Andouille & chicken. Served with white rice.
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|Popular items
|The View Burger
|$15.00
Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Red Onions.
|Granny Smith Apple Salad
|$11.00
Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
SOUPS • SUSHI • RAMEN • NOODLES
Mister Lee's Noodles
325 Northampton Street, Easton
|Popular items
|Bacon Ramen
|$16.00
Logan’s house-cured bacon, tempura, bacon dashi, ,Primordia Pickled Mushrooms, local greens, beet-pickled onion, 60-minute egg
|Broth Hot and Spicy
|$16.00
Lancaster Ground Pork, bok choy, soy, sriracha, Spring Run Farm 60-minute egg, local greens
|Organic Fried Chicken Ramen
|$16.00
La Bella Farm Organic Chicken, Togarashi, chicken-veggie dashi, local greens, pickled jalapeno, sriracha aioli, 60-minute egg
The State Cafe and Grill
14-16 South 5th Street, Easton
|Popular items
|CYO Omelette w/ Home fries and toast
|$8.89
|2 Eggs, home fries, toast & Meat
|$8.19
|Breakfast Sandwich w/home fries
|$6.49
Easton Wine Project
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Dip
|$16.00
Housemade with lump meat. Topped with Old Bay seasoning. Served with toasted crostini.
|BTL Rover Red 750 ml - TO GO
|$24.00
This signature blend has peppery notes, firm tannins & hints of black cherry, blackberry, & plum with a delightfully smooth finish.
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
Rich and smoky tomato flavor finished with fresh cream and chives. Gluten-free.
Cup or bowl.
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sette Luna
219 Ferry St, Easton
|Popular items
|Small Caesar
|$8.00
|Vitello
|$10.00
|Agn Ricotta
|$15.00
Maxim's 22
322 Northampton St, Forks Township
|Popular items
|Cassoulet
|$26.00
|Steak Frites
|$28.00
|Nicoise Salad
|$25.00
NOODLES
La Kang Thai French
190 S Greenwood Ave, Easton
|Popular items
|Chicken Sate
|$10.00
Grilled marinated chicken tender with Thai herbs, Turmeric, Coconut milk, served with Homemade Peanut sauce, Cucumber relish, Toast
|Mussaman Curry
|$16.00
Potatoes, Pearl onion, Crispy shallots, Peanut, Chili paste, Coconut milk, served with Jasmine rice
|Drunken Noodle
|$16.00
Flat rice noodle, Egg, Thai chili, Onion, Bell pepper, Tomatoes, Broccoli, Basil
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Rivers Brewing
542 Northampton St, Easton
|Popular items
|Bacon Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, apples, bacon, red onion, celery, cucs, raisins, blue cheese, cashews, brussels sprouts, bacon dressing
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.50
Kicked-up seasoning, pickled veggies, green goddess dressing, crusty white bread
|Vegan Black Bean & Chickpea Burger
|$14.00
Jicama and cabbage slaw, avocado, sriracha aioli, 7 grain roll
FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen
325 Northampton Street, Easton
|Popular items
|Fish and Chips
|$21.00
Served with cocktail, tartar, cole slaw, fries and house-made pickles.
|Clam Chowder
N.E. Style, made with cream, smoked bacon and a whole lotta love.
|Beer Battered Onion Rings
|$6.00
beer battered hand cut onion rings, served with a sweet & spicy dipping sauce
Quadrant Coffee House
20 N 3rd St, Easton
|Popular items
|Garlic Fest T-Shirt
|Garlic Fest Hoodie
Mueller's General Store & Kitchen
3205 S Delaware Dr, Easton
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$7.95
|Wings
|$9.95
Böser Geist Brewing Co.
1250 Simon Blvd, K100, Easton
|Popular items
|STEAKHOUSE BURGER
|$17.50
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
480 Industrial Dr, Easton
Hoza Restaurant
349 Northampton St, Easton
|Popular items
|Jerk Lentils
|$16.00
Lentils cooked with Jamaican Jerk seasoning
|Vegetarian Peanut stew
|$16.00
Mixed vegetables cooked with peanut butter
|1/2 Peri-Peri Chicken
|$18.00
Flame grilled Chicken marinated in house favorite Peri-Peri sauce
Greek Life
133 McCartney St, Easton
|Popular items
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$4.00
Fresh cut potatoes with salt and oregano
|Greek Village Sausage
|$8.00
Greek Pork Sausage, with leek and orange served with warm pita and Tzatziki sauce
|Greek Fresh Cut Fries
|$6.00
Freshly fried potatoes topped with feta and oregano
Brock & Co
Victaulic 4901 Kesslersville Road, Easton
Brock & Co
Victaulic 4901 Kesslersville Road, Easton
Separatist Beer Project - Blendery
1247 Simon Boulevard #108, Easton
Stoke Coal Fire Pizza
1 Lehns Court, Easton
Separatist Beer Project - Bar + Bottle
101 Northampton St, Easton
Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House
136 Spring Garden ST, Easton