Easton bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Easton
HAMBURGERS
Pearly Baker's Alehouse
11 Centre Sq, Easton
|Popular items
|Nothing Beets It
|$10.00
Kale, beets, farro, pickled red onion, goat cheese, beet balsamic vinaigrette
|Front Street Burger
|$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, stout beer bun. Served with Choice Side & a pickle. Add cheese $1
|Brown Ale Boulder
|$9.00
Provolone, Gruyere, and bleu cheese
The Bayou
64 Centre Square, Easton
|Popular items
|Cornbread
|$9.00
Local Honey Butter, Sea Salt
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken
|$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, sweet mashed and house pickles
|Gumbo
|$9.00
Andouille & chicken. Served with white rice.
STEAKS
The View at Morgan Hill
100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton
|Popular items
|The View Burger
|$15.00
Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Red Onions.
|Granny Smith Apple Salad
|$11.00
Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
Easton Wine Project
1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton
|Popular items
|Maryland Crab Dip
|$16.00
Housemade with lump meat. Topped with Old Bay seasoning. Served with toasted crostini.
|BTL Rover Red 750 ml - TO GO
|$24.00
This signature blend has peppery notes, firm tannins & hints of black cherry, blackberry, & plum with a delightfully smooth finish.
|Tomato Bisque
|$5.00
Rich and smoky tomato flavor finished with fresh cream and chives. Gluten-free.
Cup or bowl.
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Two Rivers Brewing
542 Northampton St, Easton
|Popular items
|Bacon Chopped Salad
|$14.00
Romaine, apples, bacon, red onion, celery, cucs, raisins, blue cheese, cashews, brussels sprouts, bacon dressing
|Nashville Hot Chicken
|$13.50
Kicked-up seasoning, pickled veggies, green goddess dressing, crusty white bread
|Vegan Black Bean & Chickpea Burger
|$14.00
Jicama and cabbage slaw, avocado, sriracha aioli, 7 grain roll
HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
480 Industrial Dr, Easton