Easton bars & lounges you'll love

Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Easton

Pearly Baker's Alehouse image

HAMBURGERS

Pearly Baker's Alehouse

11 Centre Sq, Easton

Avg 4 (1035 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Nothing Beets It$10.00
Kale, beets, farro, pickled red onion, goat cheese, beet balsamic vinaigrette
Front Street Burger$13.00
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, stout beer bun. Served with Choice Side & a pickle. Add cheese $1
Brown Ale Boulder$9.00
Provolone, Gruyere, and bleu cheese
More about Pearly Baker's Alehouse
The Bayou image

 

The Bayou

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Cornbread$9.00
Local Honey Butter, Sea Salt
Buttermilk Fried Chicken$23.00
Five (5) pieces of fried chicken, sweet mashed and house pickles
Gumbo$9.00
Andouille & chicken. Served with white rice.
More about The Bayou
The View at Morgan Hill image

STEAKS

The View at Morgan Hill

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (234 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The View Burger$15.00
Bacon Jam, Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Red Onions.
Granny Smith Apple Salad$11.00
Candied Walnuts, Bleu Cheese, Maple-Balsamic Vinaigrette
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Cilantro Aioli, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about The View at Morgan Hill
Easton Wine Project image

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Maryland Crab Dip$16.00
Housemade with lump meat. Topped with Old Bay seasoning. Served with toasted crostini.
BTL Rover Red 750 ml - TO GO$24.00
This signature blend has peppery notes, firm tannins & hints of black cherry, blackberry, & plum with a delightfully smooth finish.
Tomato Bisque$5.00
Rich and smoky tomato flavor finished with fresh cream and chives. Gluten-free.
Cup or bowl.
More about Easton Wine Project
Two Rivers Brewing image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Two Rivers Brewing

542 Northampton St, Easton

Avg 4.7 (1100 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Chopped Salad$14.00
Romaine, apples, bacon, red onion, celery, cucs, raisins, blue cheese, cashews, brussels sprouts, bacon dressing
Nashville Hot Chicken$13.50
Kicked-up seasoning, pickled veggies, green goddess dressing, crusty white bread
Vegan Black Bean & Chickpea Burger$14.00
Jicama and cabbage slaw, avocado, sriracha aioli, 7 grain roll
More about Two Rivers Brewing
Pop's Kitchen and Taproom image

HOAGIES • CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Pop's Kitchen and Taproom

480 Industrial Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (308 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Pop's Kitchen and Taproom
Golf Course Cabana image

 

Golf Course Cabana

100 Clubhouse Dr, Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Golf Course Cabana

