Easton breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Easton

Billy's Downtown Diner image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Billy's Downtown Diner

123 South 3rd Street, Easton

Avg 4.1 (469 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Pano's Omelette$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
House Burger$11.99
Our signature fresh hand pattied double classic burger topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and stacked with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced Red onions and pickles and our own Custom Sauce 11.99
Bacon +1.95 + Mushrooms 1.50
Sriracha Bowl$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
More about Billy's Downtown Diner
The State Cafe and Grill image

 

The State Cafe and Grill

14-16 South 5th Street, Easton

Avg 4.7 (723 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CYO Omelette w/ Home fries and toast$8.89
2 Eggs, home fries, toast & Meat$8.19
Breakfast Sandwich w/home fries$6.49
More about The State Cafe and Grill
Sette Luna image

PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Sette Luna

219 Ferry St, Easton

Avg 4.5 (1596 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Caesar$8.00
Vitello$10.00
Agn Ricotta$15.00
More about Sette Luna
Quadrant Coffee House image

 

Quadrant Coffee House

20 N 3rd St, Easton

Avg 4.7 (666 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Garlic Fest T-Shirt
Garlic Fest Hoodie
More about Quadrant Coffee House
Mueller's General Store & Kitchen image

 

Mueller's General Store & Kitchen

3205 S Delaware Dr, Easton

Avg 4.3 (379 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Reuben$7.95
Wings$9.95
More about Mueller's General Store & Kitchen

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Easton

Burritos

Nachos

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Cuban Sandwiches

Taco Salad

Quesadillas

Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Easton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston