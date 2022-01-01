Easton breakfast spots you'll love
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Billy's Downtown Diner
123 South 3rd Street, Easton
|Pano's Omelette
|$10.29
Eggs with diced ham, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, topped with bacon, sour cream, and scallions. Served with buttered Texas toast.
|House Burger
|$11.99
Our signature fresh hand pattied double classic burger topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese and stacked with leaf lettuce, sliced tomatoes, sliced Red onions and pickles and our own Custom Sauce 11.99
Bacon +1.95 + Mushrooms 1.50
|Sriracha Bowl
|$13.99
Eggs scrambled with cheddar cheese, home fries and smoked bacon placed in a crispy tortilla bowl layered with shredded pork carnitas, avocado, , green onions, diced tomatoes, pickled jalapeño slices, topped with melted Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, drizzled with Sriracha.
The State Cafe and Grill
14-16 South 5th Street, Easton
|CYO Omelette w/ Home fries and toast
|$8.89
|2 Eggs, home fries, toast & Meat
|$8.19
|Breakfast Sandwich w/home fries
|$6.49
PIZZA • PASTA • SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Sette Luna
219 Ferry St, Easton
|Small Caesar
|$8.00
|Vitello
|$10.00
|Agn Ricotta
|$15.00
Quadrant Coffee House
20 N 3rd St, Easton
|Garlic Fest T-Shirt
|Garlic Fest Hoodie