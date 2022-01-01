Easton Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Easton
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Don Juan Mex Grill
2600 William Penn Highway, Easton
|Popular items
|Cheesy Chimichanga
|$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
|Empanada (1 per order)
|$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
|Bowl
|$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
More about Don Juan Mex Grill
Don Juan Mex Grill
300 N 3rd St., Easton
|Popular items
|Burrito
|$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
|Taco Salad
|$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
|Bowl
|$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl