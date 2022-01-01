Easton Mexican restaurants you'll love

Must-try Mexican restaurants in Easton

Don Juan Mex Grill image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

2600 William Penn Highway, Easton

Avg 3.5 (11 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Chimichanga$12.50
Deep-fried burrito filled with chicken or beef, Mexican rice, and queso, topped with sour cream, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, and more queso, served over a bed of lettuce
Empanada (1 per order)$4.25
Delicious Spanish-style turnover filled with cheese and your choice of beef, chicken, or veggies
Bowl$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
Don Juan Mex Grill image

 

Don Juan Mex Grill

300 N 3rd St., Easton

Avg 4 (17 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla rolled around delicious ingredients of your choice
Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, black beans, cheese, pico de gallo, corn, avocado, and sour cream, served with a side of chipotle or ranch dressing
Bowl$10.00
All the tasty ingredients from our burritos served in a bowl
Mesa PA image

 

Mesa PA

42 S. 3rd Street, Easton

No reviews yet
Takeout
