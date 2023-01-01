Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bisque in Easton

Easton restaurants
Easton restaurants that serve bisque

Item pic

 

Easton Wine Project

1247 Simon Blvd Suite N103, Easton

Avg 4.9 (275 reviews)
Takeout
Tomato Bisque$0.00
tomato, focaccia crouton, creme fraiche
More about Easton Wine Project
Silvershell Counter + Kitchen image

FISH AND CHIPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market

325 Northampton Street, Easton

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Bisque$0.00
Traditional lobster bisque, blended smooth. Served with a Modern Crumb Bakeshop crostini.
More about Silvershell Counter + Kitchen - Easton Public Market

