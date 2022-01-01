Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bread pudding in Easton

Go
Easton restaurants
Toast

Easton restaurants that serve bread pudding

The Bayou image

 

The Bayou - Easton

64 Centre Square, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Skillet Bread Pudding$10.00
More about The Bayou - Easton
Restaurant banner

 

Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House - 136 Spring Garden ST

136 Spring Garden ST, Easton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$8.00
More about Colonial Pizza & Spaghetti House - 136 Spring Garden ST

Browse other tasty dishes in Easton

Chicken Tenders

Coleslaw

Mac And Cheese

Caesar Salad

Cheesecake

Braised Short Ribs

Omelettes

Gumbo

Map

More near Easton to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Bethlehem

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Emmaus

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Nazareth

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Quakertown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Hellertown

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Clinton

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Bath

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Milford

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (60 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Reading

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (575 restaurants)

Pottsville

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Scranton

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (311 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (593 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (352 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (244 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (219 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston